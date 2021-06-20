Living Well: Sentara Hospital to Home expands hospital-level care in patients' homes

“The primary benefit of the Sentara to Home program is that as evidence shows, patients do better at home,” noted Dr. Knight. “Patients feel more comfortable at home and their families can be there to support them, and for appropriate patients their outcomes are better when they’re cared for at home.”

Telehealth technology has been used for many years to monitor and manage patients with chronic conditions. In fact, Dr. Knight noted that Hospital at Home programs have been in place for 20 years, and through them we have seen that patients have better outcomes overall. They are less likely to be readmitted, and they are less likely to face complications such as deconditioning and delirium. The Sentara to Home program also frees up inpatient beds for sicker patients, and it costs less than inpatient admissions.

“Many people believe that programs like this will be the future of healthcare,” said Dr. Knight. “You can do quite a bit of the hospital care at home with the technology we have available today.”

Overall, the hope is that, through the program, patients can get back on their feet as quickly and safely as possible, in a comfortable setting.