Living Well Seasonal Flu or COVID?

How Do These Viruses Spread?

Both the seasonal flu and the coronavirus are spread between people who are in close contact with one another, rather than through food, blood or vectors such as insects. Both viruses spread primarily through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols,that get expelled into the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.

With the flu, researchers know for sure that people also can become infected by physical contact with another person, as when shaking hands. Infection also can occur when a person touches an object or surface that someone has just sneezed or coughed on, and then touches his or her own nose, mouth or eyes. Experts believe COVID-19 can be transmitted via touching a contaminated surface or object as well, but inhaling respiratory droplets or small viral particles is the primary method of transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.