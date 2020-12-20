Living Well Seasonal Flu or COVID?

When the COVID-19 pandemic took root in March, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, much like hospitals all across the world, worked tirelessly to understand the new strain of coronavirus and plan for the impact it would have on patients, healthcare workers, the hospital and surrounding communities.
This fall and winter, Sentara Martha Jefferson will face yet another challenge: treating coronavirus and seasonal flu cases at the same time. Since both are respiratory viruses with similar symptoms, distinguishing between the two could be challenging for both patients and caregivers. Depending on the diagnosis, treatment likely will take different paths.
With more than nine months of experience and data from treating COVID-19 patients, infectious disease experts at the hospital are confident in their strategies for handling both the flu and coronavirus effectively—especially since information on treating COVID-19 cases is updated continually.
Notable Differences
Flu season typically peaks each year in January or February. When doctors first started diagnosing patients with COVID-19 at Sentara Martha Jefferson in early 2020, they were still treating a few flu cases, says Andrea Chapman, infection preventionist at Sentara Martha Jefferson.
Fever, body aches, cough, sore throat, headache, and runny or stuffy nose are all symptoms shared by the two viruses, as well as by the common cold. One of the most significant differences between COVID-19 and the flu, however, is how quickly flu symptoms appear.
Other differences between COVID-19 and the flu include:
- Incubation period: Symptoms usually appear one to two days after exposure to the flu virus. With COVID-19, the average time for symptoms to appear after exposure is five days, but it can range from two to 14 days. People can also spread COVID-19 for a longer period (and thus potentially to more people) than is the case with the flu.
- Asymptomatic cases: As many as 80% of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have a mild case, or do not experience symptoms at all. With the flu, most patients experience the telltale signs. Although asymptomatic infections can occur with the flu, they’re not as common.
- Taste/smell: Many people diagnosed with COVID-19 experience a loss of taste or smell. In fact, loss of taste and smell was the leading indicator of COVID-19 in a U.S. and British study involving 2.6 million people who reported symptoms on a smartphone app. This symptom is generally not seen among those with influenza.
- Populations affected: Severe cases of COVID-19 have primarily developed in the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and those with other underlying health conditions. Although young children can get COVID-19, their likelihood of developing serious illness from the virus is much lower than it is for the flu.
- Superspreading: Although flu is a contagious illness, it doesn’t have the same “superspreader” tendencies as the coronavirus. “Every year we do see flu outbreaks in congregate living facilities and schools,” Chapman says. “But the flu doesn’t produce the same type of ‘superspreader’ events like we’ve seen with COVID in church choir groups and other parties or events where it spreads to a large number of people.”
How Do These Viruses Spread?
Both the seasonal flu and the coronavirus are spread between people who are in close contact with one another, rather than through food, blood or vectors such as insects. Both viruses spread primarily through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols,that get expelled into the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.
With the flu, researchers know for sure that people also can become infected by physical contact with another person, as when shaking hands. Infection also can occur when a person touches an object or surface that someone has just sneezed or coughed on, and then touches his or her own nose, mouth or eyes. Experts believe COVID-19 can be transmitted via touching a contaminated surface or object as well, but inhaling respiratory droplets or small viral particles is the primary method of transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Duration of contagiousness is another significant difference between COVID-19 and the flu. People are contagious with the flu for a shorter period of time—up to one day before the onset of symptoms through the first three to four days of the illness. The window is longer for the coronavirus. Someone with COVID-19 can be infectious up to two days before symptoms appear and remain contagious for much longer. We are still learning more about how long patients with COVID can transmit the virus to others. This period varies, depending on the severity of illness and the patient’s immune status, but can be for weeks.
Slowing the Spread of Both Viruses
The good news is that the precautions people are taking to slow the spread of COVID-19—such as wearing a covering over the nose and mouth, practicing social distancing, avoiding large crowds, and frequently washing hands with soap and water—also can limit the flu from spreading.
People have become more knowledgeable on how to wash hands properly, and to wash or sanitize them often, Chapman says. In addition, for many of us, our mindset has shifted to staying home when we feel sick and to limiting close interactions with those outside of our household.
Flu Vaccine Key to Staying Healthy
Of course, the number one defense against flu is the annual flu vaccine.
“Even if the vaccine doesn’t totally prevent a person from contracting flu, the flu shot will help reduce the severity of symptoms and prevent many hospitalizations,” Chapman notes.
After receiving the flu vaccine, it takes about two weeks for antibodies to develop in the body to fight a flu infection. That’s why doctors recommend getting vaccinated well before the virus is active in your area.
COVID Care
While the vaccine will likely not be available to the general public for some time still, healthcare teams now are much more prepared to care for patients than they were in March.
At the beginning of the pandemic, screening policies, instructions for isolating patients and guidelines for treating patients changed every few days as hospitals made adjustments. Now they have standard procedures in place that have been developed and tested over time.
Medications used to treat COVID-19 patients also have evolved as the pandemic has progressed. For example, the use of steroids was discouraged early during the outbreak, but data now shows steroids—which are commonly available and inexpensive—actually should be used in many cases.
If you are in need of medical care, do not wait.
