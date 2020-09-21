Living Well: Preparing for Flu season

As September ends, we will soon be entering a new season: Flu season. In Virginia, flu season generally runs from early October through March. And though flu season happens every year, this year brings new challenges, as it will be combined with the COVID-19 pandemic. With two infectious respiratory viruses circulating simultaneously, it is more important than ever to take every precaution to guard against both.

The flu is a highly contagious virus whose symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, fatigue, chills, and gastrointestinal complaints like vomiting or diarrhea. Symptoms usually appear one to four days after a person is exposed and usually have a sudden onset. Though most people are sick for less than a week, the flu can cause complications and require medical treatment beyond the care one can get at home.

COVID-19 also affects the respiratory system and has many similar symptoms to flu. Patients with COVID-19 may also have complaints of shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell. Symptom onset for COVID-19 usually occurs more gradually and illness develops two to 14 days after a person is exposed .