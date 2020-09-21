Living Well: Preparing for Flu season

As September ends, we will soon be entering a new season: Flu season. In Virginia, flu season generally runs from early October through March. And though flu season happens every year, this year brings new challenges, as it will be combined with the COVID-19 pandemic. With two infectious respiratory viruses circulating simultaneously, it is more important than ever to take every precaution to guard against both.
The flu is a highly contagious virus whose symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, fatigue, chills, and gastrointestinal complaints like vomiting or diarrhea. Symptoms usually appear one to four days after a person is exposed and usually have a sudden onset. Though most people are sick for less than a week, the flu can cause complications and require medical treatment beyond the care one can get at home.
COVID-19 also affects the respiratory system and has many similar symptoms to flu. Patients with COVID-19 may also have complaints of shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell. Symptom onset for COVID-19 usually occurs more gradually and illness develops two to 14 days after a person is exposed .
It is possible to have both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. We do not yet know how it will affect those who develop both at the same time. However, it is a safe assumption that you could become sicker and have a higher risk for health complications. Those who are over the age of 65, obese, or have other conditions such as heart or respiratory problems or diabetes are especially at risk. The flu on its own can cause serious illness and lead to hospitalization, so it is not something to take lightly.
Protecting Yourself Against the Flu
This year, the flu vaccination is going to be even more important with COVID-19 still active in our communities. Since both the flu and COVID-19 have very similar symptoms, it is strongly recommended that you decrease your risk of flu this year with a flu shot.
A flu shot is recommended for everyone six months of age and older. Vaccination offers protection by reducing the risk for contracting the flu or for complications from the flu including hospitalization. The vaccine is slightly different each year, as flu viruses can change slightly over time. Each season’s vaccine is created to protect against the three or four strains of flu that are most likely to be circulating during the flu season.
The flu shot does not contain live virus, so you cannot contract the flu from getting a flu shot. Also, it has been known that the flu shot includes egg in it. For those with an allergy to egg, rest assured that there are available immunizations that do not contain eggs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you get the flu vaccine in September or October to be prepared for flu season. The vaccine takes about two weeks to build immunity in your body, so it is important that you get your flu shot before the flu starts spreading in your community.
Stay Vigilant Against COVID-19 and other Viruses
Since March, the coronavirus pandemic has had many of us on edge and concerned about our health. We are learning more about the virus every day, but as a new virus, we still do not know all there is to know about the virus and its long-term effects.
The good news is, we can all take steps to keep ourselves and others healthy with a number of simple steps.
Mask Up. Perhaps the most important thing you can do when you are out of the house is to wear a mask. The CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Even cloth masks can help keep you from unknowingly spreading germs to those around you. This will help protect against the spread of many respiratory viruses including COVID-19 and the flu.
Wash Your Hands – A Lot. Experts recommend that you wash your hands often and thoroughly – 20 seconds of active scrubbing. You probably wash your hands after using the bathroom, before eating, and after gardening or other dirty tasks. Don’t stop there! Wash your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing as well as after going out on a shopping trip, when you have been out opening doors and using shopping carts. Carry hand sanitizer with you when you go out, and use it frequently as well.
There’s No Place Like Home. Though most businesses are taking precautions against COVID-19, it is still a good idea to minimize your exposure to large numbers of people. Avoid crowded venues as much as possible. Use delivery services for groceries and other goods, especially if you are in a high-risk group. It may feel like an inconvenience, but you will not only be keeping yourself safe, you can help avoid unintentionally spreading a virus to others.
If You Are Feeling Sick…
If you are experiencing symptoms of an illness, stay home except to get medical care. Do not go to work, school or public areas. Isolate yourself from others in your household if possible as well.
Call your healthcare provider before going in and tell them your symptoms. This will help the office staff to take steps to keep others from being infected or exposed.
Most providers will offer masks for patients entering their office. If directed, use the mask if possible. If you are unable to use the mask, your provider may ask you to wait in a private area until your appointment.
To find out when you last had the flu shot, or to get one, please reach out to your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, you can call 434-654-CARE to find one.
