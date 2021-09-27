Living Well: Preparing for Flu Season in the Midst of COVID-19

As September ends, we will soon be entering a new season: Flu season. In Virginia, flu season generally runs from early October through March. And like last year, we have the combined challenge of flu season happening in combination with the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in cases that we are currently experiencing. With two infectious respiratory viruses circulating simultaneously, it is more important than ever to take every precaution to guard against both.
The flu is a highly contagious virus whose symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, fatigue, chills, and gastrointestinal complaints like vomiting or diarrhea. Symptoms usually appear one to four days after a person is exposed and usually have a sudden onset. Though most people are sick for less than a week, the flu can cause complications and require medical treatment beyond the care one can get at home.
COVID-19 also affects the respiratory system and has many similar symptoms to flu. Patients with COVID-19 may also have complaints of shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell. Symptom onset for COVID-19 usually occurs more gradually and illness develops two to 14 days after a person is exposed.
It is possible to have both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. Co-infection with influenza has the potential to lead to prolonged hospital stays, a longer disease course, longer duration of viral shedding, an increased risk for ICU admission, or an increased risk of mortality. Those who are over the age of 65, obese, or have other conditions such as heart or respiratory problems or diabetes are especially at risk. The flu on its own can cause serious illness and lead to hospitalization, so it is not something to take lightly.
Protecting Yourself Against the Flu
The flu vaccination continues to be important, especially with COVID-19 still active in our communities. If possible, try to get your flu shot before flu season starts, as it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to offer full protection. We are not yet seeing cases in our immediate area, so now is a good time to get the shot.
A flu shot is recommended for everyone six months of age and older. Vaccination offers protection by reducing the risk for contracting the flu or for complications from the flu including hospitalization. The vaccine is slightly different each year, as flu viruses can change slightly over time. Each season’s vaccine is created to protect against the three or four strains of flu that are most likely to be circulating during the flu season.
The flu shot does not contain live virus, so you cannot contract the flu from getting a flu shot. Also, it has been known that the flu shot includes egg in it. For those with an allergy to egg, rest assured that there are available immunizations that do not contain eggs.
Many in our area have already received the COVID vaccine, and many may be due for boosters soon. If you are planning to get a COVID vaccine (whether a first/second dose or a booster), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is safe to get a COVID vaccine and a flu shot at the same time.
Staying Vigilant Against COVID-19 and other Viruses
There is no doubt that the fight against COVID-19 has taken a toll on all of us. However, it is critical that we continue to do all we can to keep ourselves and our community safe. Here are a number of simple steps that we can all take to keep ourselves and others healthy:
Mask Up. Perhaps the most important thing you can do when you are out of the house is to wear a mask. The CDC recommends that unvaccinated people wear masks in indoor public settings. Generally speaking, it is safe to remain unmasked in outdoor settings, but the CDC does recommend masking in areas that have high numbers of COVID-19 cases in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
Wash Your Hands – A Lot. Experts recommend that you wash your hands often and thoroughly – 20 seconds of active scrubbing. You probably wash your hands after using the bathroom, before preparing food or eating, and after gardening or other dirty tasks. Don’t stop there! Wash your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing as well as after going out on a shopping trip, when you have been out opening doors and using shopping carts. Carry hand sanitizer with you when you go out, and use it frequently as well.
There’s No Place Like Home. Being in crowds like in restaurants, bars, fitness centers or movie theaters puts you at higher risk for COVID-19. Though many businesses are taking precautions against COVID-19, it is still a good idea to minimize close contact with large numbers of people. Avoid crowded venues as much as possible. Use delivery services for groceries and other goods, especially if you are in a high-risk group.
If You Are Feeling Sick…
If you are experiencing symptoms of an illness, stay home except to get medical care. Do not go to work, school or public areas. Isolate yourself from others in your household if possible as well.
Call your healthcare provider before going in and tell them your symptoms. This will help the office staff to take steps to keep others from being infected or exposed.
Sentara Martha Jefferson will be holding a Drive Thru Flu Clinic at Sentara Starr Hill Health Center on Saturday, October 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit Sentara.com/FluShots