Living Well Preparing for Flu Season in the midst of COVID-19

Protecting Yourself Against the Flu

This year, the flu vaccination is going to be even more important with COVID-19 still active in our communities. Since both the flu and COVID-19 have very similar symptoms, it is strongly recommended that you try to decrease your risk of flu this year with a flu shot.

Flu shots are recommended for ages six months and up. The vaccination is slightly different each season as it is based on research of current flu viruses that are most prominent with each injection consisting of three to four non-active viruses. Also, it has been known that the flu shot includes egg in it. For those with an allergy to egg, rest assured that there are immunizations now available that do not contain eggs.

The CDC recommends that you get the flu vaccine in September or October to be prepared for flu season as it does take a few weeks to build up some immunity.

Stay Vigilant Against COVID-19 and other Viruses

Since March, the coronavirus pandemic has had many of us on edge and concerned about our health. We are learning more about the virus every day, but as a new virus, we still do not know all there is to know about the virus and its long-term effects.