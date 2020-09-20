Living Well Preparing for Flu Season in the midst of COVID-19

As September ends, we enter a new season: Flu season. In Virginia, flu season generally runs from late September through March. And though flu season happens every year, this year brings new challenges, as it will be combined with the COVID-19 pandemic. With two respiratory, airborne viruses circulating simultaneously, it is more important than ever to take every precaution to guard against both.
The flu is a highly contagious virus whose symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, fatigue and chills. Symptoms usually appear one to three days after a person is exposed. Though most people are sick for less than a week, the flu can cause complications and require medical treatment beyond the care one can get at home.
COVID-19 also affects the respiratory system. Flu symptoms are very similar to those of COVID-19 - which can also include shortness of breath, abdominal complaints of nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea, rash, loss of taste and smell.
It is possible to have both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. We do not yet know how it will affect those who develop both at the same time, however, it is a safe assumption that you could become sicker and have a higher risk for health complications. Those who are over the age of 65, obese, or have other conditions such as heart or respiratory problems or diabetes are especially at risk. The flu on its own can cause serious illness and lead to hospitalization, so it is not something to take lightly.
Protecting Yourself Against the Flu
This year, the flu vaccination is going to be even more important with COVID-19 still active in our communities. Since both the flu and COVID-19 have very similar symptoms, it is strongly recommended that you try to decrease your risk of flu this year with a flu shot.
Flu shots are recommended for ages six months and up. The vaccination is slightly different each season as it is based on research of current flu viruses that are most prominent with each injection consisting of three to four non-active viruses. Also, it has been known that the flu shot includes egg in it. For those with an allergy to egg, rest assured that there are immunizations now available that do not contain eggs.
The CDC recommends that you get the flu vaccine in September or October to be prepared for flu season as it does take a few weeks to build up some immunity.
Stay Vigilant Against COVID-19 and other Viruses
Since March, the coronavirus pandemic has had many of us on edge and concerned about our health. We are learning more about the virus every day, but as a new virus, we still do not know all there is to know about the virus and its long-term effects.
The good news is, we can all take steps to keep ourselves and others healthy with a number of simple steps.
Mask Up. Perhaps the most important thing you can do when you are out of the house is to wear a mask. The CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Even cloth masks can help keep you from unknowingly spreading germs to those around you.
Wash Your Hands – A Lot. Experts recommend that you wash your hands often and thoroughly. You probably wash your hands after using the bathroom, before eating, and after gardening or other dirty tasks. Don’t stop there! Wash your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing as well as after going out on a shopping trip, when you have been out opening doors and using shopping carts. Carry hand sanitizer with you when you go out, and use it frequently as well.
There’s No Place Like Home. Though most businesses are taking precautions against COVID-19, it is still a good idea to minimize your exposure to large numbers of people. Avoid crowded venues as much as possible. Use delivery services for groceries and other goods, especially if you are in a high-risk group. It may feel like an inconvenience, but you will not only be keeping yourself safe, you can help avoid unintentionally spreading a virus to others.
If You Are Feeling Sick…
If you are experiencing symptoms of an illness, stay home except to get medical care. Do not go to work, school or public areas. Isolate yourself from others in your household if possible as well.
Call your healthcare provider before going in and tell them your symptoms. This will help the office staff to take steps to keep others from being infected or exposed.
Most providers will offer masks for patients entering their office. If directed, use the mask if possible. If you are unable to use the mask, your provider may ask you to wait in a private area until your appointment.
To find out when you last had the flu shot, or to get one, please reach out to your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, you can call 434-654-CARE to find one.
