Living Well: Helping New Parents Navigate Life With Baby

Help for Moms Who Need Extra Support

New moms who need some additional help can request services from the Sentara Martha Jefferson’s Maternity Case Management team (a healthcare provider also may refer patients to the program).

This kind of maternity support comes in many forms. For example, moms with certain medical conditions may need specialized support for a safe delivery. And in some cases, support may be customized for a mother who has survived sexual abuse and is scared to have prenatal care or give birth.

“In such a situation, we can customize care for the mother to minimize any further trauma and support her in the best way possible,” says Laura Salvatierra, BSN, RN, CCE, team coordinator of Maternity Education Programs.

Providing support also includes being aware of any cultural differences or religious beliefs that might affect the ways in which expecting parents approach pregnancy and childbirth, and developing plans to best match these needs, adds Salvatierra.