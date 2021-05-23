Living Well: Helping New Parents Navigate Life With Baby

The birth of a child is a special time. It is also a time of many questions both before and after the birth of the baby.
That’s why Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital features a number of specialized maternity offerings, including a state-of-the-art Family Birthing Center, expert breastfeeding guidance, and a variety of classes and support groups. Together, these services help families feel prepared for baby’s arrival and support them during pregnancy, through a safe delivery and beyond.
Getting Ready for Baby with Prenatal Education Classes
The Sentara Martha Jefferson Birthing Center offers a variety of prenatal education classes to help parents prepare for their new arrival, covering topics from what to expect during childbirth to how to care for your newborn.
To keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, most prenatal classes are currently being offered in a virtual format, including:
- Preparation for Childbirth
- Understanding Birth (a self-paced virtual class)
- Breastfeeding classes (free)
- Basics in Baby Care (free)
- Childbirth Refresher
- Tour for Expectant Parents (free, with virtual question-and-answer session)
In addition, Sentara Martha Jefferson offers a Family and Friends CPR class in small groups, with social distancing and other safety practices in place.
Help for Moms Who Need Extra Support
New moms who need some additional help can request services from the Sentara Martha Jefferson’s Maternity Case Management team (a healthcare provider also may refer patients to the program).
This kind of maternity support comes in many forms. For example, moms with certain medical conditions may need specialized support for a safe delivery. And in some cases, support may be customized for a mother who has survived sexual abuse and is scared to have prenatal care or give birth.
“In such a situation, we can customize care for the mother to minimize any further trauma and support her in the best way possible,” says Laura Salvatierra, BSN, RN, CCE, team coordinator of Maternity Education Programs.
Providing support also includes being aware of any cultural differences or religious beliefs that might affect the ways in which expecting parents approach pregnancy and childbirth, and developing plans to best match these needs, adds Salvatierra.
Members of the Maternity Case Management team—which includes obstetricians, pediatricians, nurses, pharmacists and other providers—collaborate regularly to develop individual care plans for each expecting mom who needs support. The team also ensures that the Birthing Center staff is fully prepared in advance of an admission.
“Our support program is pretty phenomenal, and I don’t think this level of service is offered in most hospitals,” says Salvatierra.
Support Groups for Parents
Parenthood is special, but it certainly can be challenging as well. For parents navigating these complexities, talking to others who understand can be helpful. With this in mind, the Sentara Martha Jefferson Family Birthing Center offers several parenting support groups (all currently meeting online only):
- Welcome to Motherhood: This group offers a place for moms to meet new friends and share the joys and struggles of motherhood. It also includes a private Facebook group.
- Out of the Blues—a Postpartum Support Group: Intended for moms experiencing unexpected sadness, stress or worry after the birth of their babies, this group is run by other moms who have experienced postpartum depression or anxiety.
- Parenting Support for Survival: This group offers practical advice for all parents, including tips for eating, sleeping and returning to work. Local experts participate in each session.
- Empty Arms, Full Hearts: This group offers bereavement support for anyone who has experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth or loss of a baby.
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Motherhood Facebook page: This private page serves as a gathering place for all of our mothers.
Breastfeeding Support
Sentara Martha Jefferson’s breastfeeding rates are still above the national average, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. International board-certified lactation consultants offer support seven days a week, and each family receives at least one visit from a lactation consultant while in the hospital.
“At Sentara Martha Jefferson, we’re passionate about providing quality care to our moms, so they can feel empowered to take care of their baby,” says lactation consultant Allyson Michaels, MSN, RN, IBCLC. “Our breastfeeding program has been in place for more than 25 years.”
Lactation consultants also offer in-person or telehealth visits for mothers who need extra support after they’ve left the hospital.
In addition, lactation consultants:
- Support the unique needs of moms whose babies are in the Special Care Nursery
- Work with mothers whose babies stay in the hospital after the mother is discharged
- Help breastfeeding moms who are admitted to other departments in the hospital
- Facilitate rental of hospital-grade pumps and assist mothers in getting pumps approved by insurance
- Refer mothers to complementary care, including support groups, chiropractors and private practices
According to Michaels, the lactation consultants and maternity nurses at Sentara Martha Jefferson love helping mothers have successful breastfeeding experiences.
“It is a real privilege to work with new families,” she says. “There’s nothing like seeing a mom smile when things go right.”
