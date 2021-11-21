Living Well: Early Detection of Lung Cancer Improves Long-Term Survival Rates

“By far the most common risk factor for lung cancer is smoking,” said Dr. Willms. “Over 80 percent of lung cancer deaths are thought to be related to smoking.”

Tobacco smoke has been a known risk factor for lung cancer for many decades. In fact, Dr. Willms noted that accumulated evidence of smoking as a risk factor during the first half of the 20th century eventually led to the 1964 Surgeon General’s report that smoking causes lung cancer.

Smoking is not the only risk factor, however. Other risk factors that may be found in the home, environment or workplace include:

Radon exposure

Asbestos exposure

Certain chemicals, such as arsenic, beryllium, cadmium, silica, vinyl chloride, nickel, chromium, coal, mustard gas and chloromethyl ethers

Radioactive ores such as uranium

There are types of lung cancer that are not related to any of these risk factors, and there certainly can be other risk factors such as genetic. But it is important to note that smoking is by far the greatest factor in the development of lung cancer.

Symptoms of Lung Cancer