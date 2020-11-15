Living Well Diabetes increases Risk for Cardiovascular Disease

How Can a Person with Diabetes Reduce their Risk of CVD?

The risk of cardiovascular disease is significant for people with diabetes, but it can be reduced through changes in lifestyle and physician intervention.

People can improve their overall cardiovascular health through:

Physical activity (directed by your physician if you are new to exercise)

Stop smoking, or don’t start

Follow a healthy diet

Aim for a healthy weight

Manage stress

“If you have diabetes, it is extremely important to see a physician regularly,” said Dr. Baer. “Your doctor can help you aggressively manage your other risk factors as well, such as abnormal cholesterol and blood pressure issues. In addition, it’s critical to keep your sugars controlled, and a physician can help you with that as well. ”

Your doctor may also prescribe medicines that can help you keep your blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol close to your target levels.

Finally, reach out to a diabetes educator who can provide you with guidance for managing diabetes and avoiding further health complications. If you do not work with an educator already, ask your physician for a referral.

