Living Well: Delays in Cancer Screenings and Treatments Leads to Potential Increase in Mortality Rates

For more than a year now, COVID-19 has impacted nearly every area of our lives. We have adjusted where we work, how we socialize, and what we do outside of our homes. From switching from in-person shopping to delivery services, to cutting back on visits with friends and even family, we have stayed distant in order to stay safe and healthy. Unfortunately, this distance has extended even into our health and wellness visits, which has the counter effect of potentially keeping us less healthy.

Even as we see access to care improving again, many people have been waiting to see their doctors for preventive care or to evaluate symptoms. This may be due a job loss that resulted in a loss of insurance, or due to fear of exposure to the virus. This delay in care has been taking its toll nationwide. In the immediate term, we are seeing the negative health impacts of people experiencing heart attack or stroke symptoms delaying a visit to the emergency room, which delays life-saving care. In the longer term, we will soon be seeing later-stage cancer diagnoses due to the current decline in cancer screenings. The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer outcomes will not fully be known for years, but there is significant concern among doctors around these current screening delays.

Fewer Cancer Diagnoses