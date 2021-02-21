Living Well: Coping and Even Thriving During COVID-19

Since arriving in the United States in early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic truly has turned our world upside down. Many thousands have lost their lives, while countless others have lost their livelihoods. In light of this new reality, experiencing feelings of grief, anger, fear, anxiety, weariness and cynicism is quite understandable and normal.

Even if you haven’t been directly affected by the virus, you’ve likely felt its impact on your life. The ways we move about, educate our kids and do our jobs have changed rapidly, and now even something as mundane as a trip to the grocery store can be a cause for anxiety and stress.

And although we can’t wish COVID-19 away, we can take some steps to make our lives a little better during this stressful and unusual time.

Get Reliable Information

Since COVID-19 is a new disease, the medical community is learning more about it on a continual basis—which, in turn, means information about the pandemic in the media has changed frequently. As a result, you may find a lot of confusing and conflicting news out there.