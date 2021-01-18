Living Well: Breaking Down the Myths from the Facts of the COVID-19 Vaccines

In spite of the many rumors, unfounded claims and myths you may have heard or read, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rigorous standards and procedures in place to ensure the safety of any vaccine. Clinical trials must show COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective before they are used. People of different ages, races and ethnicities, as well as those with different medical conditions, have participated in these trials.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were studied in placebo-controlled trails in nearly 90,000 patients to establish their safety and efficacy. Thousands of healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the weeks since these vaccines were launched, and there have been few adverse effects. The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor the safety of all COVID-19 vaccines.

Too Quick?