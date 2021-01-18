Living Well: Breaking Down the Myths from the Facts of the COVID-19 Vaccines

In spite of the many rumors, unfounded claims and myths you may have heard or read, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rigorous standards and procedures in place to ensure the safety of any vaccine. Clinical trials must show COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective before they are used. People of different ages, races and ethnicities, as well as those with different medical conditions, have participated in these trials.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were studied in placebo-controlled trails in nearly 90,000 patients to establish their safety and efficacy. Thousands of healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the weeks since these vaccines were launched, and there have been few adverse effects. The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor the safety of all COVID-19 vaccines.
Too Quick?
Concern has been raised about how quickly the COVID-19 vaccines were developed. The COVID-19 vaccines are based on messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine technology, which has been studied for more than a decade. This technology was perfected with the SARS-1 and MERS outbreaks starting in the early 2000s. However, those coronaviruses were short-lived and had limited spread so the vaccine could not be tested and implemented. Pharmaceutical companies had the vaccine technology ready and waiting to plug in the COVID-19 virus.
The United States Government pre-paid multiple pharmaceutical companies to manufacture vaccine, so there was zero financial risk to the pharmaceutical companies if the vaccine failed. Profitability and financial risk are often deterrents for vaccine manufacturing, but those deterrents were removed with the COVID-19 vaccines.
How is the Vaccine Administered?
The vaccine is injected into your arm, just like a flu shot. Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two doses, an initial dose and then a repeat vaccination 3 or 4 weeks later.
Are There Side Effects?
Some people may experience mild symptoms including muscle pain at the injection site, fever, headache, or fatigue. These symptoms usually go away on their own within a few days and signal that your immune system is working. Very few serious side effects have been reported.
What about Other Claims Made about the Vaccines?
- MYTH: “I don’t have to wear a mask if I get the vaccine.” FACT: You must still wear a mask. It is still not clear if one can carry the virus and spread it to others even if vaccinated.
- MYTH: “There is a microchip in the vaccine.” FACT: There is no “tagging” nor any metal in the vaccine. A microchip is too large to be embedded in the vaccine.
- MYTH: “My DNA will be changed.” FACT: The mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have no impact on human DNA.
- MYTH: “I will contract COVID-19 if I get the vaccine.” FACT: This vaccine is not made from live or attenuated virus. Instead, the vaccine teaches the immune system to find and destroy the virus “spike protein,” which is how the virus attaches to human cells and infects the host. The mRNA is rapidly destroyed by the cell leaving no permanent trace.
- MYTH: “The vaccine uses fetal tissue.” FACT: The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna do not require the use of any fetal cell cultures to manufacture the vaccine.
- MYTH: “The virus has mutated, so what is the point of getting the vaccine?” FACT: Most viruses mutate over time. Even with mutations, the “spike protein” used to attach to human cells is the same. Scientists are confident that the vaccine will be active against virus mutations.
- MYTH: “I already had COVID; I don’t need the vaccine.” FACT: It is unclear how long your natural immunity will last after having COVID, thus you still need to have the vaccine to prevent future infection.
- MYTH: “Once I get the vaccine, I’ll have lifelong immunity.” FACT: It’s too early in the use and study of the vaccines to know how long the vaccine will be effective.
- MYTH: “The vaccine will give me Bell’s Palsy.” FACT: Four patients who received the vaccine in clinical trials developed Bell’s Palsy. There is no evidence this was related to the vaccine, and because the trials were so large, the occurrence rate is similar to what would be expected in the general population.
Can I get the vaccine if I’m pregnant or want to become pregnant, or if I’m breastfeeding?
A now-blocked Facebook post that went viral claimed the coronavirus vaccine could cause infertility. It suggested (incorrectly) that the vaccine teaches the body to attack a protein involved in placental development. In reality, the protein the vaccine spurs the body to make and attack bears little resemblance to the one in the placenta.
Both American College of Gynecology and Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine recommend the mRNA vaccine in pregnancy, after a discussion between the doctor and the patient on its pros. Researchers believe there is minimal risk to the fetus, or to the infant from breastmilk. The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Milk Bank in Norfolk accepts breast milk from mothers who have been vaccinated.
Should I Get the Vaccine?
Experts believe getting a COVID-19 vaccine may keep you from getting seriously ill, even if you do get COVID-19. Vaccinations protect you by creating an antibody response without your having to experience sickness. The vaccine may also protect people around you, particularly those at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Only you can decide if you should get the COVID-19 vaccine. If you have concerns or questions, talk to your healthcare provider. You can also review the vaccine information provided at Sentara.com.
This information was compiled by Sentara clinical experts through a thorough review of trusted medical sources, including New England Journal of Medicine, Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information, CDC, and others.
Sentara is committed to always keeping our patients, staff and community members safe. For more information about Sentara’s safety measures or the vaccine, visit Sentara.com/Coronavirus.