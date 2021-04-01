Living Well: Benign Breast Conditions

Each patient’s case is unique. Plenty of people will have a benign breast lump removed for a number of reasons, including anxiety or a family history of breast cancer. Some people may want a breast lump removed so it doesn’t mask other findings on a mammogram or breast exam.

Know Your Breasts

Both physicians emphasize the need for women to be aware of any changes in their breasts. The best way to do this is by performing regular monthly breast self-examinations at home. Regular examinations will help you notice changes in your breasts.

In addition, all women should get an annual breast exam from their primary care provider or OB/GYN. These exams should start once a woman reaches puberty and continue throughout her life.

Doctors also recommend that, starting around age 40 most women also should have an annual mammogram to screen for cancer. Younger women with risk factors for breast cancer should talk to their physician about when they should begin having mammograms.

When to See a Doctor