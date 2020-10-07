For The Party Starts Here, the journey continues in Barracks Road Shopping Center

At the location in Seminole, The Party Starts here was able to grow into a store with the largest selection of party supplies and costumes in Central Virginia. Ray followed in his father’s footsteps at a young age, and started helping out when he was just 15 years old. Now, 17 years later, he is co-owner.

“We always used to be a destination store,” Feola said. “And that was fine. People knew how to find us. But we also knew we could service more people if we would get more foot traffic.”

With plans of a large grocery store coming to Seminole, that wish almost came through. But when those plans were shelved, Feola felt it was time to take action.

“That’s when we really started looking for a new location,” Feola said. “And Barracks Road was always on the top of our list. And in July of this year, we moved.”

A gutsy endeavor, to say the least, because Feola and his team are acutely aware we are still in the midst of a pandemic.

“We are optimistic that at some point we get this thing under control,” he said. “We know the next six months are going to determine our future as a business. For now, we are thankful we do see more foot traffic. And we went from having zero grocery stores, to two.”