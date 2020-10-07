For The Party Starts Here,
the journey continues in Barracks Road Shopping Center
By Richard Alblas
For the past 32 years, Central Virginia’s premiere party store The Party Starts Here has been a staple in Charlottesville. Locally owned and operated, the store has not only become highly successful, but an invaluable resource for all things party related for party aficionados in Charlottesville and beyond. For the past 28 years, the store was located in Seminole Square Shopping Center. Over the summer, The Party Starts Here moved to Barracks Road Shopping Center.
“We remain committed to helping our customers with their party needs and we remain committed to giving back to the community,” co-owner Ray Feola said. “We plan to be around for the next 32 years.”
The only store of its kind in Charlottesville had a modest birth, starting as a small shop on the Downtown Mall in 1988, founded by George Elder and Augie Feola, Ray’s dad.
“Both my dad and George had second jobs at that time,” Ray Feola said, who took over the store from his dad five years ago. “It started out as a hobby. But Charlottesville liked what we had to offer and we were able to grow. Four years after the store opened, we moved to our spot in Seminole Square. I now own the store together with George, who’s still working here.”
At the location in Seminole, The Party Starts here was able to grow into a store with the largest selection of party supplies and costumes in Central Virginia. Ray followed in his father’s footsteps at a young age, and started helping out when he was just 15 years old. Now, 17 years later, he is co-owner.
“We always used to be a destination store,” Feola said. “And that was fine. People knew how to find us. But we also knew we could service more people if we would get more foot traffic.”
With plans of a large grocery store coming to Seminole, that wish almost came through. But when those plans were shelved, Feola felt it was time to take action.
“That’s when we really started looking for a new location,” Feola said. “And Barracks Road was always on the top of our list. And in July of this year, we moved.”
A gutsy endeavor, to say the least, because Feola and his team are acutely aware we are still in the midst of a pandemic.
“We are optimistic that at some point we get this thing under control,” he said. “We know the next six months are going to determine our future as a business. For now, we are thankful we do see more foot traffic. And we went from having zero grocery stores, to two.”
The store offers more than meets the eye. Besides the 600 or so costumes, accessories, party supplies and old school candy, to name just a few of the things the store has on the shelves, The Party Starts Here offers a lot more services.
“We also print banners, create balloon art and arches, we make yard signs, we rent out popcorn machines and helium tanks,” Feola said. “Perhaps some folks don’t associate us with printing banners, but that’s something we do and we do it well.”
In a normal year, Feola and his team partner with UVA and local churches and cater to their party supply needs. And, The Party Starts Here does home delivery as well.
“In the store we see a great mix of people coming in,” Feola said of his clientele. “We see lots of UVA students, but also a lot of parents who come in to shop for their party needs, mostly for kids’ birthdays. And some of our inventory always changes, depending on the time of year. We do Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Graduation, and of course Halloween.”
October, with Halloween just around the corner, is the store’s most busy time of the year. To celebrate the move to its new location, and to help out the community during a difficult time, Feola decided to offer a special on all packaged costumes for Halloween.
“We are offering them at half price,” he said. “We know that there are folks out there who are struggling, but still want to make sure their kids have a fun Halloween celebration. This is our way of helping out. It’s something that I feel we needed to do.”
Giving back to the community has always been a goal of The Party Starts Here, Feola explained.
“We think it’s important to give back to your community. So we sponsor local baseball teams and leagues, and we give to many local churches.”
In the end, Feola knows that his true merchandise is happiness. “That’s what we sell. I love seeing smiles. There’s no better feeling than seeing kids in the store with their parents finding that one thing that makes them happy. They leave here with big smiles and that’s what I love about this work.”
Feola is excited to continue his store in Barracks Road and hopes his clientele knows how to find him.
“We are also launching a new website in a few weeks, with most of our inventory online. It will make it possible for customers to order their party supplies online. It’s like I said; we are committed to helping our customers with their party needs, and this will be a wonderful extra resource.”
The Party Starts Here is located on 107 Emmet St N.
Hours: Mon-Sat 10. A.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.
