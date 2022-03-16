Charlottesville Area Transit: Meet Martin

This December, Martin Hutchinson will have been at CAT for 35 years. His title of Maintenance Assistant may lead you to believe that he plays a smaller role in the company; however, Martin is the fuel that keeps the engines running. Formerly holding the title of Service Manager, he is responsible for keeping the shop crew on task, distributing parts that are integral to bus repairs, and maintaining a robust inventory of supplies. Sure, the benefits and pay are great, but what really keeps Martin coming back are his people. His shop crew is a close-knit group who have shared a ton of laughs and memories over the years. They can pull each other’s chain every now and then, but that’s the kind of dynamic that builds strong character.

Ironically, buses were the last thing Martin wanted to work on when he came to CAT in 1987. He was a tractor trailer man with a background in diesel. Big trucks were his niche. The thought of being underneath a big bus was repulsive; however, he had priorities in life. He had a family, a wife, kids, a mortgage…he was a professional adult. So, he did what any other sensible adult would do in this situation: he took the job with the hopes that he’d get a “real job” working on trucks within the next year. His outlook of working on buses was about to change forever. Once Martin arrived at CAT, he was struck by the view of industrial grade bus lifts, the warmth of a heated shop, and that homey sensibility you get when a place and the people feel right. The icing on the cake was that he also reaped the benefits of having sick leave, vacation, and retirement. His former boss, the current director at the time, had a guiding and nurturing spirit, making his life a lot easier. Even though he didn’t understand all the inner workings of the shop then, he gained a great appreciation for them later.

One of the coolest perks of working in transit is inheriting an entire network of professionals all across the country. If the CAT shop is faced with a complex repair or needs a specific solution, they know just who to call. That person may be hundreds of miles away at New York City Transit facing the same exact problem. No matter the distance, this transit network serves as an important resource for Martin and his team. Knowing that he has a close-knit group of professionals to call on puts his mind at ease. This was a completely different world from trucking, where repair shops were a dime a dozen and managers had their reasons for not divulging information. At this point, Martin was starting to see the theme of closeness appear on every branch of the CAT tree.

Family: it doesn’t have to be someone or something you’re related to. Sometimes, you find family in places you least expect it. CAT and the City of Charlottesville have treated Martin like family. He’s raised three children, put two through college, and was present for them during turbulent times, all because of his work family. Not all places can provide a work-life that’s needed when family is the priority. CAT and the City of Charlottesville have provided this balance. They have also provided him the chance to grow as a person.

The most important lesson he has taken to heart is being more open-minded. Just because someone has a difference of opinion, doesn’t mean that compromise is off the table. Compromise and empathy are always on the table when you listen to others and try to understand their perspective. He held this lesson close and used it to accept different approaches from his team members. It will be a couple years before Martin retires, but when he does, you best believe he’ll be found across the seas in Ireland, in an RV traveling North America, or chasing a magical moment at Disney World. If you happen to cross paths with Martin, be sure to strike up a friendly conversation just as he always does.