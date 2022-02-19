Charlottesville Area Transit: Meet Delmar

Meet Delmar. He started his career in transit 37 years ago. Back then, CAT was running fewer routes and sometimes life seemed simpler. His approach to driving the bus was simple: be patient with people and listen to others how they want to be heard. Delmar always knew he wanted to get behind the wheel of a bus because driving was his passion. He knew that sitting in that driver’s seat meant he’d see more of the world and meet some interesting characters.

Although he’s not much of a talker, he makes up for it in the listening department. Throughout his driving career, he has mostly stayed in his lane, no pun intended. Today, if you ask CAT drivers about Delmar, they’ll tell you that if he’s talking, we’re going to listen because it’s hard to get him to say anything. His mom always told him, “Listen and you’ll learn”. He took this mantra to heart and used it every day on the bus. With so many passing faces coming through his doors, he witnessed people of different creeds, colors, and outlooks; each going through their own peaks and valleys. This made his mantra even more powerful because it taught him how to be selfless.

When it comes to change in the Charlottesville community, Delmar believes we’ve come a long way from how things used to be. Back in 1985, he could remember feeling uneasy due to a lack of understanding from others. Fast forward to today, and he’ll tell you that he witnesses more compassion from others on a daily basis. To make change in the future, he says we have to understand that everyone is different. Everyone has a different life: their outlook is unique to their own experiences. So, be kind, listen, and understand that everyone is going through something unseen. Think before you speak, because words hold you accountable. What you say can either tear someone down or make their day one hundred times better.