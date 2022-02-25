Charlottesville Area Transit: Meet Ann

The year was 1989. A young woman named Ann Miller was on her way to become a transit bus operator. Her friends told her that a bus operator position with the City of Charlottesville paid well, so she jumped at the opportunity. Never in a million years did she think she’d become a bus driver. While she was ecstatic about the new journey, she was scared to death at the thought of driving a huge bus. Like anything in life, all it took was a little determination and Ann was on her way. Before she knew it, she was striking up conversations with local passengers and learning the various neighborhoods of Charlottesville. She had only intended to stay at transit for 5 years; this year will make 33.

During all her years of driving, Ann has interacted with people from all walks of life. She says, “You’ll find good ones, you’ll find bad ones, but there’s always someone different from everyone”. Being a transit driver is more than just driving: it requires a keen ear and the ability to empathize with others. Since everyone is always going through something, a simple “Good morning” or “Have a good day” can make a world of difference. Sometimes, it requires holding back your own feelings for the sake of spreading positivity to others. This was one of the most important lessons for Ann in her career: to be selfless and cognizant of what others are going through.

Another lesson added to her repertoire was one of patience, served up by none other than her supervisor Mr. Paige. He was old school and did things by the book: a stern leader who never forgot to encourage and uplift his team. He made a lasting impression on Ann. Through his guidance, she felt as though she could conquer any obstacle in her path. She took all this to heart and vowed to be a patient sounding board for anyone who would step foot onto her bus.

As the years passed, new challenges, triumphs, and situations presented themselves. In the midst of negativity and adversity, Ann learned to overcome by letting go of things she couldn’t control. Instead, she chose to be a positive light for her passengers and peers. She believed that society had overcome many prejudices until she observed the divisive events of 2020 and 2021. Once again, the Charlottesville community had to relive painful memories and overcome new obstacles. She did not let this dim her shine; Ann persevered and continued to lend an ear to those who needed it.

When asked what we can do to make change in the future, she said, “We need to be more open minded.” We can’t put ourselves in a box, label others, or keep them down. We have to simply view each other as human and think in a different way. We have to come together as one and try to understand that everyone’s going through something different. Most importantly, we need to have difficult conversations: dialogues that help us experience life through someone else’s perspective.