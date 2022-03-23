CAT: Meet Mike

Once upon a time, there lived a 13-year-old boy from Stafford, Virginia who loved to tinker with anything mechanical. You’d find him in his backyard fixing four-wheelers, cars, lawn mowers, or just about anything with a motor he could get his hands on. Now, this 13-year-old boy is a fully grown man who has made a living working on diesel buses. His name is Mike Farmer, and diesel fuel runs deep through his veins. From a young age, his brain was always wired mechanically. So, when he grew up and had the opportunity to work on school buses in Prince William County, he jumped on it. There, he learned the ropes and worked on a fleet of over 700 buses. This was no small task, but it gave him the tools he needed to later start his career at Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT).

Mike now serves as a Transit Bus Technician and Interim Shop Foreman for CAT and has worked here since September of 2007. The decision to move to Charlottesville and work at CAT was a no-brainer. Since he grew up moving around a lot, he and his wife wanted to give their kids a stable life they never had. They wanted them to grow up in a wholesome environment without having to leave their friends: somewhere with a sense of belonging that they could call home. And once they settled in, the rest was history. Mike went from getting his hands dirty in an engine compartment to managing an entire team of mechanics. Don’t be mistaken: when he’s not delegating tasks for his crew, he still gets his hands dirty.

The atmosphere in the CAT shop is dense, meaning full of character and engine heat. Mike described it as a place where his crew are comfortable to be themselves: sort of a proving ground to share different outlooks and experiences. In the shop, they gain each other’s respect, throw jokes around, and maintain a positive outlook that keeps them coming back to work every day. Martin Hutchinson, who was featured in a previous article, said something to Mike that put the daily interactions of the shop into clear perspective. Martin, with his laid-back swagger and soft-spoken tone, leaned back in his chair, crossed his arms, and said, “Well, what problem are we trying to solve here, Hoss”? In other words, take a step back, evaluate the situation with a clear conscience, and understand the priority from multiple viewpoints. Mike took this simple philosophy to heart and uses it every day on the job, whether it’s creating the crew’s daily tasks or simply figuring out better ways to run the shop’s operations.

When he’s not at CAT, you’ll find him in his home shop working on a project truck or being a small-order mechanic for his neighbors who can’t afford an expensive shop bill. He could say “no”, but that’s not him. He doesn’t overload his plate, but he helps out because that’s the kind of man he is. He has a big heart and would give you the shirt off his back. His candor and generosity are also bound to his motivation and his why: his why being the reason he gets up everyday and makes sure the “wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round”. His work as a mechanic is his contribution to the Charlottesville community and everyone who rides transit. He believes that the work CAT does is extremely important, because it ensures that individuals who can’t drive still have a ride. There are people out there who need CAT and have no other method of transportation. Mike is one of the reasons they are able to use transit in Charlottesville.