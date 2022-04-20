CAT: Meet Kendra

Buckingham County born and raised, Kendra Vaughters got her start in transportation as a school bus driver for the county. As a mother, this position was perfect because it allowed her to spend more time with her own children; however, when the kids became older, she knew it was time for a change. So, she decided to further her career and start a new journey in the City of Charlottesville. In hopes of expanding her skillset, Kendra applied to become a bus operator at Charlottesville Area Transit.

When she received the call telling her to report to CAT for her first day of training, she was surprised and excited. When she arrived at CAT, something in the air seemed different. She felt an overwhelming sense of dedication and belonging. She instantly committed her professional life to transit. While behind the wheel of a bus, she was completely in tune with her work as if nothing else mattered. She volunteered to come in on days off and stay longer than her normal shifts. This was the beginning of a deep admiration and passion for her profession.

One day, while on layover at the Fashion Square Mall, Kendra decided to get off the bus for some fresh air. As she stood outside, a group of gentlemen approached her. They asked when the next bus would be departing and if they could catch it at this location. When the time came to depart, a man in the group exclaimed, “Young lady, you are not driving this bus!” Fit for the challenge and eager to prove them wrong, she got behind the wheel and showed them her driving skills as a transit professional, safely transporting them to their destination. When the bus came to a stop and the doors opened, all they could say was, “You fooled us.”

An operator turned operations supervisor, Kendra now serves as an advocate for our team of drivers. She has to make difficult calls, such as approving special service requests or switching operators at the last minute. These necessary decisions ensure that our service operates as smoothly as possible. She is very thankful that her team of operators and fellow supervisors show up every day to support each other. Through this comradery and years of training, Kendra has found potential in herself that she had not seen before. She is never afraid to step out of her comfort zone to learn something new, and no matter who she’s working with, improving CAT’s service is always on the forefront of her mind.

When she’s not dispatching at CAT, you’ll find her spending time with her children, taking an evening walk, and sampling specialties from restaurants local and afar. After losing her best friend, her mother, in January of 2022, Kendra took time to reflect and focus on herself. In her words, “self-care is the best care.” She also believes that no matter what you do in life, just be the best you can be and always leave a remarkable impression.