Spoil yourself with saffron and savor this chicken dish

Adas polo, or lentil rice, is an Iranian rice dish that's scented with cumin and saffron and tossed or topped with caramelized onions, plump raisins and sweet dates. It can be a meal in itself, no meat required, but it's often served with chicken. In this version, thinly sliced onions brown and crisp quickly in ghee or butter before raisins and dates are added. Then, you'll brown tender boneless, skinless chicken thighs before steaming them with the lentils and rice. Sprinkle lots of crispy onions and sweet raisins and dates on each serving. You can use any cut of chicken here, but other cuts may take longer to cook. The instructions below explain a technique common in Iranian cooking: Wrap the lid of the pot you use in a clean dish towel. It will absorb excess steam, ensuring supremely fluffy rice.