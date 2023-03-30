Early voting is currently underway for the special election for Clerk of Court after a hearing in December of 2022 determined Susan E. Duckworth would no longer be holding the constitutional office. The election will take place on April 4, 2023 for the unexpired term (thru December 31, 2023) and early voting ends this Saturday, April 1.

The following bios on the three candidates have been obtained from their respective campaign websites.

Ashby Lamb Gomez (via the “Ashby Lamb-Gomez for Clerk” Facebook page):

“Greene County native Ashby Lamb-Gomez has spent her entire career in public service and is currently running to be our next Clerk of Court.

“She is a graduate of William Monroe High School, Piedmont Virginia Community College, and Liberty University. Ashby enlisted in the US Army where she served a tour in Afghanistan as a combat medic. In 2015, she returned back home to Greene County with her husband to raise her family and shortly thereafter became a deputy clerk.

“Ashby was appointed in December 2022 and currently serves as the interim Clerk of Court.

She has 8 years of experience as a deputy clerk and knows the role of Clerk of Court better than anyone. She has demonstrated her integrity and commitment to serving the residents of Greene County often by working long hours into the evenings and weekends.

“She would love the opportunity to continue serving as Clerk of Court and continue making Greene County a better place to live, work and raise a family. Thank you for your support!”

Jaime Henshaw Morris (via morris4greeneclerk.com):

“I was raised on a farm in Greene County and have lived here most of my life. After moving away to attend school, I returned home to Greene in 2004. My husband, Chip, and I own Fox Hill Farm (a local agricultural and excavation business) and we have two children that attend Greene County Schools. We care about our hometown and I decided to run for clerk of court because I want to give back to our community. I believe that my educational background and career experience fit well with the clerk of court’s duties and responsibilities, and that I can positively contribute to our local government if chosen to serve as clerk of court.

“My educational background includes degrees from: William Monroe High School; University of Virginia, Bachelor of Arts in English and University of Richmond School of Law, Juris Doctor

“I am a licensed attorney in the Commonwealth of Virginia, though I have chosen to retain inactive bar status as I am not a practicing attorney. Instead, I have devoted my career to supporting the rule of law by working in the legal information and solutions industry.

“I worked 17+ years for LexisNexis, one of the two leading providers of legal content within the United States. While working at LexisNexis I had the opportunity to focus on legislative analysis and lead projects as well as editorial teams. My work experience includes regular evaluation and analysis of changes to State law while working to quickly and accurately deliver updates to customers for use in legal practice and government settings. I held various roles while working at LexisNexis, including roles as a legal analyst, manager, and director. I have experience with editorial processes, team management, project management, and collaboratively working with technology teams and governments agencies to meet project deadlines and deliver updated legal content to customers.

“In January 2023, I decided to leave LexisNexis and pursue the next step in my career journey. Soon thereafter, I began gathering signatures in order to meet the necessary requirements to run for clerk of court. I appreciate your time and consideration as you determine who you believe should be the next Greene County Clerk of Court.”

Steve Keene (via stevekeeneforclerk.com):

“As a resident of Greene County for the last 27 years, I have devoted my career to the criminal justice and legal field in our community to make it safer and more efficient. I began my criminal justice career as a crisis counselor in 1993 working to assure that criminal justice offenders with mental health and substance abuse issues received the appropriate outcome. I joined the Virginia State Police in 1994, where I was assigned to Greene County after graduating the VSP Academy. I immediately established a bond with Greene County citizens as it’s like where I came from – a rural community with great people. I served as a trooper here for eight years before being selected to a regional Criminal Justice Planner position in the Shenandoah Valley, a Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services two-year grant partnership to coordinate criminal justice planning for 21 localities. While in this position I was fortunate to serve on the Blue Ridge Criminal Justice Board, working with judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and others. Also, I served on their Restorative Justice Committee, working to apply more appropriate forms of punishment, restitution, and rehabilitation to non-violent offenders suitable for the program, thus diverting many youthful offenders away from jail. Lastly, I served on the Virginia Community Criminal Justice Association’s Legislative Committee during this time.

“In 2004, I joined the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as a compliance officer conducting state inspections, audits and enforcing recordkeeping standards. Here, I was commissioned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) to perform federal inspections and recordkeeping compliance. In 2008, I was promoted to investigator where I conducted inspections and investigations related to unlawful environmental activities. In this position I was commissioned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). During this time, I obtained security clearance to obtain confidential business information (CBI), other evidence, and regularly appeared at fact-finding conferences, formal hearings, and courts, providing testimony.

“In 2012 I began working part-time as a program manager for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office where I secured over $60,000 in grant funding, partnered with Moose International to secure the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) equipment, introduced the Assign-A-Highway non-violent offender trash pickup program, implemented, and coordinated the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program, and provided public safety education, awareness, and preparedness classes to the public. In 2015 I transitioned to senior investigator, became a sworn officer through the Virginia Circuit Court System, and work for the Virginia Department of Health Professions investigating healthcare violations. I report to all 13 health boards in Virginia. In this position I am entrusted with confidential information, provide testimony at hearings, and work collaboratively with defense attorneys, commonwealth’s attorneys, the Office of Attorney General (OAG), the Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“My educational achievements include a master’s degree in criminal justice from Virginia Commonwealth University, graduated from VCU’s Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, with emphasis on management, leadership, personnel and budgeting, graduate of VCU’s Public Safety Institute and Virginia Supervisory Institute. Much of my hands-on experience has involved examining complex issues and coming up with innovative proactive approaches to improve the working efficiency and effectiveness of many program areas.

“The court clerk has many vital responsibilities. If elected I will work jointly with others in our community to fulfill these duties and safeguard your records, private and public information. I am confident that my Experience, Education and Service to our community through the various capacities make me an excellent choice to be your next Clerk of Court. I will be working for and answering to the citizens of Greene County. I will report to work as required, bring the Clerk’s Office into state audit compliance, and manage money as appropriate. I ask for your vote on April 4th. Do not hesitate to contact me with questions or concerns. Thank you.”