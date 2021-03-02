Site offered to 'fix' online recipes, but 'ads and life stories' matter

Recipeasly is not the first website and/or app to come under criticism for scraping recipes from food bloggers, online magazines, newspapers and the like. In 2019, Apple removed Copy Me That from its App Store after recipe developers complained to the tech giant. Copy Me That offers premium memberships for $12.99 a year (or $24.99 for a lifetime membership), which, among other things, allows users to scale recipes they’ve saved or create customized shopping lists.

“The app removal was instigated by a handful of website owners who filed complaints with Apple. They say it infringes on their copyrights when you save their recipes into your own private recipe box,” Copy Me That said in a statement at the time.

“Of course, bloggers, photographers and recipe creators deserve to make money from their hard work,” the statement continued. “This is why the Community recipes encourage people to visit the original websites, why even private recipes have a link back, and why you have to visit the original website in order to create your own copy of a recipe.”

One look at the Apple App Store finds numerous other tools that help consumers scrape outside sources for recipes. They go by names such as Cook’n, Recipe Keeper, RecipeBox and the like.