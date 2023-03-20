The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is expanding its efforts to protect community members at risk of wandering through the Project Lifesaver program.

On March 9, OCSO made a public announcement that it had been awarded a $6,000 grant by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. The funds will allow the OCSO’s Triad program to purchase additional Project Lifesaver equipment, which is used to determine the location of community members who may be prone to wander from a caregiver, including individuals with autism and those with cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s, dementia or a traumatic brain injury.

Project Lifesaver is an international program based in Chesapeake, Va. that provides law enforcement and other first responders with electronic radio devices to locate lost individuals. The technology consists of a small radio transmitter resembling a wristwatch, which is worn by the at-risk person and emits a signal once per second. Program clients are not actively tracked during everyday life; rather, their individual frequency is logged in a database which the participating agency keeps on file in case of an emergency.

In the event that someone goes missing, their caregiver calls 911, at which point responders will be dispatched to the last known location of the missing person. Officers will then use a portable radio receiver to attempt to pick up the logged frequency of the Project Lifesaver client.

“The radio receiver is a foldable device with an antenna attached to it,” explained Deputy Ron Kesner, who leads the county’s Triad program, including implementation of Project Lifesaver. “That radio receiver can pick up a signal anywhere from a mile to a mile and a half on the ground from where the client may be.”

If the individual is suspected to be farther away, OCSO can utilize flight to increase the range of the receiver.

“If we, for some reason, believe that the client has wandered beyond the range that we can pick up on the ground, myself and a cadre of other volunteer pilots have the ability to put that radio receiver into an airplane and we can track that signal anywhere from five to seven miles from its origin,” Kesner said.

OCSO currently serves approximately two dozen clients through the Project Lifesaver program. Prior to receiving the grant, the department had only one receiver, which had to be stored in a central location at the county’s public safety building. With the grant funding, OCSO will be able to purchase four more receivers — meaning that deputies will be able to take the equipment on the road with them — in addition to several new transmitters and accessories.

Kesner shared that in a large, rural county, having the ability to respond directly to calls will mean quicker results and potentially better outcomes for their searches.

“It’s going to allow us to enhance our response times to these calls for services,” he said. “It’s also going to give us the ability to broaden the program and offer that technology to more citizens of the county who might be in a position where they need these services. We’re very grateful to the AFA for working with us and awarding this grant.”

Caregivers who are concerned about a loved one potentially wandering can reach out to Kesner at (540) 672-1562 or rkesner@orangecountyva.gov to determine if they qualify for the program. OCSO volunteers visit clients every 30 days to ensure that transmitters are functioning properly and every 60 days for cleaning and battery replacement.

Kesner also encouraged community members to reach out to him about other services offered by the Triad program, which aims to increase the safety of senior citizens and prevent crimes against them. Program offerings include other wearable devices like Guardian Alert pendants, which are issued to those at risk of falling, in addition to educational events focused on topics like identity theft.

Triad’s next event will be Thrive Beyond 55, a health, safety and crime prevention conference to be held at Orange Assembly of God Church on Wednesday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is free and can be completed by contacting octriad@gmail.com or (540) 661-6156 no later than April 7. To learn more about the OCSO Triad program, visit www.orangecountyva.gov/362/Sheriffs-Office.

