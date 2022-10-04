SHE honors abuse victims at candlelight victim

Eighty-six candles flickered on the red brick walkway at the center of Court Square Park on Monday evening. They represented members of the greater Charlottesville area who had died as a result of domestic violence during the shelter’s 43 years in operation.

The Shelter for Help In Emergency, a domestic violence shelter that serves Charlottesville as well Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, and Nelson counties, lit the candles as part of its annual vigil to honor and remember those who have experienced domestic violence.

SHE holds the vigil on the first Monday in October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“We want to offer the space to remember those who have lost their lives to domestic violence. It’s a way of bringing attention to this issue,” said fundraising and development coordinator Sarah Ellis. “This is a potentially fatal form of violence.”

Around 50 people attended the event, including the Charlottesville Women’s Choir, a representative from the UVa police department, and members of the community. Attendees read poems and the shelter’s executive director read the names of those who had died from domestic violence. They then held a moment of silence.

“It’s an incredible event for everybody. It’s just unbelievable,” said shelter board member Carol Carder.

SHE hopes that the vigil and other events throughout Domestic Violence Awareness Month can raise awareness as to what domestic violence actually is and who it affects. Approximately a quarter of all women and one in seven men experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

“It could be your child’s kindergarten teacher, it could be the cashier at the grocery store, it could be the local police officer,” Ellis said.

People often assume that it’s easy for someone to leave their abuser, but there are a number of reasons why a person may be unable to leave.

“If you have a home together, if you have children together, you can’t just pack up your bags and leave,” Ellis said. Trying to leave an abuser is often the most dangerous point in the relationship.

Ellis said it can turn deadly.

Abusers are often charismatic, said SHE case manager Amanda Taylor. “One of the most common things we hear from family or friends is, I would never think they would do that,” Taylor said.

“If you automatically don’t believe someone because you think, I’ve met this person, they’re really charming, that can be devastating,” Taylor said.

One of the most important things a person can do to support a survivor is to believe them, Taylor said.

Domestic violence is more than just physical attacks.

“It includes emotional and financial abuse as well,” said Madison Furgurson, a social worker at UVa who worked at SHE for two years.

Emotional abuse encompasses a range of behavior, from bullying to manipulation to intimidation. Financial abuse happens when an abuser limits a person’s access to finances.

Though Taylor said things have improved during her 13 years at SHE—for one, people are more aware of the issue—but the scarcity of affordable housing in Charlottesville and the surrounding area is a growing problem.

“When I first started, it was fairly easy to get people into housing if they had employment. But ever since COVID, it’s been so much harder,” Taylor said. Sometimes the shelter connects people to loved ones who can give them a place to stay, but other times they have to relocate clients to places that are more affordable.

People can support the shelter by volunteering or making donations.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance connects survivors with resources in their area.