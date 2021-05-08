Shadow
UPDATE: Albemarle Police announced late Wednesday that they had found the body of Wendy Lynn Hernandez, 36, of Albemarle County. Hernandez was…
A tractor-trailer was traveling in the left lane on westbound I-64 when it struck the woman, who was walking in the lane.
In one of the instances, witnesses said a rap video was being made on a playground at Westhaven when multiple subjects opened fire on the group.
Green burial grounds do not use embalming, have no plastic liners, concrete vaults or exotic wood caskets and do not have plastic memorials. Instead, they use biodegradable containers, and gravesites are marked with flat stones or native plantings.
The driver of the Honda, Ralph T. Plasse, 54, and a passenger, Stacy L. Plasse, 44, both of Unionville, died at the scene as a result of their injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.
Those who qualify and pass fall classes will see tuition-free spring semester, too.
"It feels like everything that I've done so far in life has prepared me for something like this and yet I had no idea that a position like this would ever exist."
Supervisors on Wednesday approved the $466 million Fiscal 2022 budget, based on a real estate tax rate of 85.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.
State Police: Ralph and Stacy Plasse, of Unionville, killed in wreck on U.S. Route 522; Michael E. Sprouse, 43, ran stop sign, charged with felonies.
The documents, which are the result of a months long Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, shed some light on the spending of former CEO Brad Sheffield ahead of his December resignation.