Younger, Hendrik

School: Renaissance School

Senior Shoutout: One of the reasons I came to Renaissance School was to have the opportunity for a well-rounded, rigorous, and personalized curriculum. I certainly took advantage of this opportunity by taking Calculus I as a freshman and completing three for-credit, university-level math courses by the end of my senior year. As I reflect on my high school career, I see there were many opportunities provided by Renaissance School’s flexible and diverse learning environment: outreach to the larger Charlottesville community through community service, college preparedness through rigorous academics, and the College Counseling program just to name a few. Looking to the fall, when I will likely be attending the University of Waterloo in Canada, I plan to further challenge myself as I have at Renaissance School.

