Whynott, Suraya

School: Tandem Friends School
Senior Shoutout: I came to Tandem an incredibly shy 6th grader uncertain about a small school that would require me to engage in conversation. I was immediately proven wrong. I fell in love with the community; the small classes let me bond with students every day and felt supported. From calling teachers by their first names to having the space to ask questions, the student-teacher relationship is extraordinarily healthy at Tandem. I was able to thrive and explore new things, from different classes to a wide array of electives, and fell in love with the arts. Entering high school, I was able to explore even more topics of interest within the small classes which gave me my own time to shine. Tandem Friends has made me the outspoken and self-advocating student I am today. I will be attending Temple University to major in Psychology.
