Wekesa, Vitalis

School: St. Anne's-Belfield School
Senior Shoutout: "My time at St. Anne’s-Belfield School has been life-changing. In the beginning, everything was new to me, but the overwhelming nature of life in a different country quickly dies down when you involve yourself within it. I jumped into this unfamiliar environment, experienced new things, made friends, and saw the world as I never had before. As I look back at my time here, some of my most memorable moments were when I made lasting connections, whether in the chemistry class, on dorm, or on the field. These interactions shaped my High school experience for the better."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.