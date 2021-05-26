Wekesa, Vitalis

School: St. Anne's-Belfield School

Senior Shoutout: "My time at St. Anne’s-Belfield School has been life-changing. In the beginning, everything was new to me, but the overwhelming nature of life in a different country quickly dies down when you involve yourself within it. I jumped into this unfamiliar environment, experienced new things, made friends, and saw the world as I never had before. As I look back at my time here, some of my most memorable moments were when I made lasting connections, whether in the chemistry class, on dorm, or on the field. These interactions shaped my High school experience for the better."

