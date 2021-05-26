Warren, Jayden

School: Orange County High School

Senior Shoutout: Although my time at OC is limited, the memories we created will last forever. I was a freshman, I felt scared and excited all at the same time. I didn’t know what to feel. However, as I walked into Mrs. Carlton’s class on the first day of school any negative thought that was in my mind instantly vanished. She welcomed all of her students with open arms and a smile that lit up the room. After this moment I have been able to create many memories. I have met many amazing students, teachers, counselors, principals, and coaches. Meeting all of these wonderful people has shaped me into a kind, compassionate, curious, and all around better person.

