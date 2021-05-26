Trent, Will

School: Monticello High School
Senior Shoutout: Throughout my four years at Monticello, the best way to describe my time here was “fast-paced and exciting.” During my time as a Mustang, I was very grateful to find a positive and strong-minded group of friends from the start. Thankfully, we all had the same mindset and motivation to excel in the classroom along with our extracurricular activities. Having such a good group surrounding me made the high speed and energetic lifestyle of a high school student-athlete a lot less stressful. The staff members at Monticello were a key part of my experience. Many teachers and administrators went above and beyond to be involved with all student-athletes like myself. They all supported us as we have grown into the characters we are today.
