Thompson, Rowan

School: Murray High School
Senior Shoutout: Murray is an incredible place. The teaching style and small community is what attracted me to the school. Everyone at Murray is accepting and encouraging. I am able to study my passion, and I’ve been afforded many opportunities to showcase it. For example, I was asked to design this year's yearbook cover, and was given complete artistic freedom over its design. Something that sets Murray apart is that it's a collaborative project; everyone learns from one another - rather than just teachers teaching and students learning. We mix it up! I am so thankful a school like Murray exists.
