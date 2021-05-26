Tejani, Ali

Senior Shoutout: Blue Ridge School is something at first glance that you might want no part of because of the lack of girls. However, this absence enhances the memories and lessons learned with your “Baron Brothers.” Not only are you able to create memories and learn valuable lessons, but the time you spend here is priceless. The connections created with your peers and teachers because of the boarding community cannot be found anywhere else. I can promise you that if you have the opportunity to go to Blue Ridge, take it. It will be the best decision you have ever made.

