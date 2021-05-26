Smith, Mackenzie

School: Orange County High School

Senior Shoutout: Shoutout to Mackenzie for never giving up even through a global pandemic! You made it! You did it! You Conquered it! We are so very proud of everything that you have accomplished. Keep going and keep believing in yourself! Your journey has just begun. We can't wait to see what GOD has in store for you. We love you!

Accomplishments: Mackenzie received the Barbara Banner Memorial Scholarship as well as an academic Scholarship from her College of choice, Longwood University

Tags

Load comments