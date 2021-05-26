Scott, Niq

School: Charlottesville High School

Senior Shoutout: I’m going to miss everything about CHS, but performing arts will be the hardest to leave. Musical Theater with Mr. Becker, Choir with Mr. Cooke, and Marching Band and Wind Ensemble with Mr. Hackworth have shown me love, allowed me to meet some of my best friends, taught me confidence, and shown me my love for music, dance, acting, and singing. These three teachers have been the most influential in my entire high school career, and I genuinely would not be graduating without them. These life lessons, my passion for the arts, and most of all, my love for them, will be with me for the rest of my life.

Tags

Load comments