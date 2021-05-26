Scott, Niq

School: Charlottesville High School
Senior Shoutout: I’m going to miss everything about CHS, but performing arts will be the hardest to leave. Musical Theater with Mr. Becker, Choir with Mr. Cooke, and Marching Band and Wind Ensemble with Mr. Hackworth have shown me love, allowed me to meet some of my best friends, taught me confidence, and shown me my love for music, dance, acting, and singing. These three teachers have been the most influential in my entire high school career, and I genuinely would not be graduating without them. These life lessons, my passion for the arts, and most of all, my love for them, will be with me for the rest of my life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.