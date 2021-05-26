Rose, Hunter

School: CATEC
Senior Shoutout: When I started high school, I didn't feel like I fit in. I didn't know what I wanted to do after high school. Then my sophomore year started to come to an end and CATEC became an option. I found a class to become an EMT. CATEC was a new school for me though and that made me very nervous at first but my teacher Mrs. Gardner really helped me feel more comfortable. Quickly, I started to feel more and more like fit in there and I made friends. I worked really hard and, in the end, I was able to get my state and national certification. It made me want to become a firefighter and work my way up to becoming a paramedic so that way I can help in any situation. The things that can't be seen at all on a transcript is how I learned a sense of belonging and importance. The fact that I found a drive which I had lost for a while and that I am committed to becoming better and helping more people. This is not the end of my journey because the next step is to become a Fire Paramedic.
