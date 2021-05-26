Robertson, Christopher

School: Madison County High School
Senior Shoutout: If I could sum up my High School experience in one sentence it would be, “It was a time full of experiences, both bad and good.” It’s true that life has its ups and downs, and high school is the perfect time for these ups and downs to shape the person that you will eventually become. For me, high school was a time for friendship, loss, love, and a lot of fun. School itself could be stressful, but when I was around my friends and just getting absorbed into high school life, it was all worth it. I would say out of all of the years, Sophomore year was the worst, and Freshman year was the best.
