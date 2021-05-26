Rizvi, Kaukab

School: Albemarle High School
Senior Shoutout: The nervousness of the first day slowly turning into excitement by the first homecoming. Walking around the breezeway during lunch as a sophomore, eager to meet new people in the diverse sea of patriots. A junior skipping to the pep rally with the dream to win spirit wars and the hope of making it through exams. It all pauses. Even through black screens and breakout rooms, the patriot pride flows through us as we thrive through these times together. Now, a senior, I’m not ready to leave, but I am at the same time because the memories live on. Whose town?
