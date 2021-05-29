Riggin, Connor

School: Western Albemarle High School

Senior Shoutout: I would like to offer a sincere "thank you" to the amazing staff of WAHS. My time there impacted both my personal and academic growth, and I have great memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. I would also like to give a shout out to my soccer teammates and Coaches, who have helped me develop important life skills like teamwork, perseverance, and positivity. I will carry these lessons with me forever.

