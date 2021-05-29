Riggin, Connor

School: Western Albemarle High School
Senior Shoutout: I would like to offer a sincere "thank you" to the amazing staff of WAHS. My time there impacted both my personal and academic growth, and I have great memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. I would also like to give a shout out to my soccer teammates and Coaches, who have helped me develop important life skills like teamwork, perseverance, and positivity. I will carry these lessons with me forever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.