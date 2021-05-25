Pierce, Lauren

School: Albemarle High School

Senior Shoutout: Right before my sophomore year, my family and I moved to Charlottesville. Starting at a new school, I was worried about finding where I fit within the community. My first few weeks at Albemarle were overwhelming and consisted of me getting lost in the hallways and learning names, but I found peers who were eager to get to know me, teachers that were always willing to help, and a community that was constantly looking for ways to improve. I’ve been challenged academically, grown as a person, and have experiences that I’ll always look back on fondly, all thanks to Albemarle.

