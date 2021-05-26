Navarro-Reyes, Edwin

School: Fluvanna County High School
Senior Shoutout: During my time at Fluvanna County High School, I learned to excel not just in the classroom but in life as well. Teachers and several staff members have always supported me through my academic and athletic endeavors. During these past few years together, I had very memorable times with my friends (Pre-Covid, of course). I also created very exciting events with SGA for the entire student body to enjoy!
