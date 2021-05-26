Murrie, Teagan

School: Covenant School
Senior Shoutout: Leaving the community that has seen the very best and the very worst of you brings up an interesting mix of emotions, the most prevalent of which is gratitude. For the past four years I have been taught, coached, and mentored by adults who gave far more time, energy, wisdom, and care than their job descriptions required. All of this I experienced alongside the 37 wonderful members of Covenants class of 2021. In the classroom, on the field, and through every school trip and function, my peers have never failed to bring their humor, questions, insight, passions, talents, and heart. We have navigated the beautiful and the terrible parts of life together and have learned a great deal about life in community with others. I am beyond grateful for these experiences and these people and I am filled with hope and excitement for the class of 2021’s future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.