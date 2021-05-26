Murrie, Teagan

School: Covenant School

Senior Shoutout: Leaving the community that has seen the very best and the very worst of you brings up an interesting mix of emotions, the most prevalent of which is gratitude. For the past four years I have been taught, coached, and mentored by adults who gave far more time, energy, wisdom, and care than their job descriptions required. All of this I experienced alongside the 37 wonderful members of Covenants class of 2021. In the classroom, on the field, and through every school trip and function, my peers have never failed to bring their humor, questions, insight, passions, talents, and heart. We have navigated the beautiful and the terrible parts of life together and have learned a great deal about life in community with others. I am beyond grateful for these experiences and these people and I am filled with hope and excitement for the class of 2021’s future.

