Munoz-Alonso, Maria

School: CATEC

Senior Shoutout: When I heard about CATEC and what programs they offered, I decided to sign up for cosmetology. I did not know what to expect from that class but little did I know that it was a turning point in my life. After a few weeks of joining the class, I realized that I had found my passion, as well as a second family within my cosmetology class. CATEC has helped me prepare academically but also intellectually. I have learned many skills in the beauty industry, life skills, job skills, and overall, how to be a better person. Most importantly, I knew how to apply all that I was learning to my future.

