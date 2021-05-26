Munoz-Alonso, Maria

School: CATEC
Senior Shoutout: When I heard about CATEC and what programs they offered, I decided to sign up for cosmetology. I did not know what to expect from that class but little did I know that it was a turning point in my life. After a few weeks of joining the class, I realized that I had found my passion, as well as a second family within my cosmetology class. CATEC has helped me prepare academically but also intellectually. I have learned many skills in the beauty industry, life skills, job skills, and overall, how to be a better person. Most importantly, I knew how to apply all that I was learning to my future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.