MacDonald, Trinity

School: Louisa County High School
Senior Shoutout: My overall experience at Louisa County High School has been amazing. There are endless opportunities for whatever path a student is wanting to take. I have been able to explore my interests and challenge myself. The classes I have taken have helped to prepare me for my future and college. This year especially the school has done an amazing job accommodating for the Covid guidelines while still giving students a good education and lots of opportunities. All of this has really inspired me to want to come back to this community after college and even have my kids come to school here in the future. I am proud to have been a part of this community and will forever be a Louisa Lion.
