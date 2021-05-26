Khaydari, Adiba

School: Charlottesville High School

Senior Shoutout: The memories I made at Charlottesville High School are unforgettable. I enjoyed every second of my time as a Black Knight. What I really love about CHS is all the organizations and clubs you could be a part of. I loved being a part of Student Council, School Board, Volleyball, Soccer, Amnesty Club, Key Club, Link Crew, and National Honor Society. I want to express my sincere gratitude for all the efforts that our teachers gave to make sure we learn and grow. Without your guidance and caring hearts, we wouldn’t have graduated. I will always be grateful for all of you!

