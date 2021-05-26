Gray, Joshua

School: Louisa County High School
Senior Shoutout: For me completing high school in Louisa County has been one of my most growing experiences. I’ve lived overseas for most of my life and been in private/public foreign schools and had experiences extremely different from the average American teenager. People like to tell me I’ve experienced everything after living overseas but in reality when I joined the Louisa community I was met with a whole new list of opportunities and experiences. Upon my arrival here I was met with teachers wanting to know about me and how they could help me. I’ve been in so many different schooling situations but what makes Louisa County High School so special is it having been my final situation. I’d like to say a big thank you to all my family, teachers, and friends who helped me get to this point.
