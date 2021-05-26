Field, Rachel

School: Monticello High School
Senior Shoutout: I’ve always been talkative—my classmates can certainly attest to this—but it wasn’t until my time at Monticello that I learned to talk in a powerful way. As a student in HMSA, I have learned the art of asking questions; I’ve learned to ask not just what something is, but how it works, why it works, and how I can manipulate its form to help others. As a tutor, I’ve learned to use my voice to teach, to weave my words in ways that can help other Mustangs thrive. I empower with my words while volunteering, debate with them in APUSH and Lit, and use them to uplift others while cheering on a Friday night. If speech is power, as Emerson said, then Monticello has given me my strength.
