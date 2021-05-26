Ferguson, Elsa

School: Renaissance School

Senior Shoutout: When I transferred to Renaissance School my sophomore year, I was hesitant at first. I observed my classes and took in the new environment. I noticed quickly the level of passion for learning in both teachers and students. The teachers were open to learning from each of my classmates' questions and perspectives; the students were always curious to hear what the teachers were bringing to the lesson that day. I remember thinking to myself how refreshing it was to be surrounded by so much motivation. As I eased into the school year I began to speak up, too; I found the Renaissance community to be accepting and driven. The faculty always helped foster the passions of each individual. I joined student government, started a photography club, then later, an Environmental Clean-Up Club. Those clubs were so much fun - I was able to explore the hidden gems of the Downtown Mall and Court Sq. in ways that I had not before even though I had lived in Charlottesville most of my life. I am so thankful to have spent my high school years at the Renaissance School and I feel excited and truly prepared for what is to come in the next four years at Barnard.

