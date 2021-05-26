Ferguson, Elsa

School: Renaissance School
Senior Shoutout: When I transferred to Renaissance School my sophomore year, I was hesitant at first. I observed my classes and took in the new environment. I noticed quickly the level of passion for learning in both teachers and students. The teachers were open to learning from each of my classmates' questions and perspectives; the students were always curious to hear what the teachers were bringing to the lesson that day. I remember thinking to myself how refreshing it was to be surrounded by so much motivation. As I eased into the school year I began to speak up, too; I found the Renaissance community to be accepting and driven. The faculty always helped foster the passions of each individual. I joined student government, started a photography club, then later, an Environmental Clean-Up Club. Those clubs were so much fun - I was able to explore the hidden gems of the Downtown Mall and Court Sq. in ways that I had not before even though I had lived in Charlottesville most of my life. I am so thankful to have spent my high school years at the Renaissance School and I feel excited and truly prepared for what is to come in the next four years at Barnard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.