Dahl, Sarah

School: St. Anne's-Belfield School
Senior Shoutout: While there are many wonderful aspects of St. Anne’s-Belfield School, the community created by the faculty, staff, and students makes it an extraordinary place. This community’s support allowed me to take advantage of many unique opportunities, from participating in an exchange trip to Spain to starting a club for International Neighbors and impactful leadership opportunities. Not to mention the unique courses that broadened my horizons and motivated me to understand important issues and make positive changes in the world. I am grateful for everything St. Anne’s-Belfield has taught me and leave confident and prepared to thrive in my future endeavors.
