School: Fork Union Military Academy
Senior Shoutout: “My name is Andy Bui and I have attended Fork Union Military Academy for the past three years. I am attending UC Berkeley in California next year and plan on majoring in Computer Science. I enjoy volleyball, e-sports, and photography during my free time. At Fork Union, my favorite academic classes have always been those that challenge me to think outside of the box and conduct in-depth analysis. Studying with Ms. Hackenberg of the English department has taught me how to express myself eloquently on paper. Through Col. Hitchcock’s dual enrollment US history course, I’ve learned how to apply logical reasoning and different perspectives in writing and debate.”
