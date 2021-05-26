Bishop, Neveah

School: Fluvanna County High School
Senior Shoutout: Attending Fluvanna County High School has been a great experience. Leaving this year has brought me a roller coaster of emotions. I have excelled with the help of the staff and fellow peers. With the help of my wonderful teachers throughout the years, I have retained not only knowledge that will help me to achieve my future goals, but also have learned important life lessons that have built my character. The highlight of my high school career would be being a student athletic trainer with Mrs. Sarah Miles. She has inspired me these past two years in so many great ways and has helped me find my passion. With her help, she has motivated me to pursue a healthcare-related major in college.
