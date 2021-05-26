Billingslea, Marcus

School: Fork Union Military Academy
Senior Shoutout: “I don’t think there is one word to describe my time at Fork Union Military Academy. Not only my high school experience, but my middle school experience as well, is what I would consider to be anything but ‘normal.’ Through the military and academic challenges each year at FUMA, the crazy moments we share with each other, and the sad and hard times we go through, I have made lifelong friends that I consider my brothers. More recently, COVID-19 has done nothing but bring everyone closer and strengthen the brotherhood we share. I wouldn’t change my high school journey and who I’ve experienced it with for any amount of anything. The values I have learned here have prepared me to go to Atlanta and attend Morehouse College as a Computer Engineering major.”
